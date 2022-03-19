Missing, Krystal Shona Mejia, 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Krystal Shona Mejia was last seen on March 18th, 2022, walking in the 3500 block of Villa Capilla. She is considered at-risk due to being a first-time reported runaway and for medical conditions.

Mejia is described as a Hispanic girl standing 5’ 1” and weighing about 130 lbs. She has short brown hair in a low ponytail and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweater, a pink shirt, and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Mejia’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

