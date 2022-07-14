Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Krystyna Carreno, 12

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old that has been missing for almost two years.
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 20:16:42-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old that has been missing for almost two years.

Krystyna Carreno was last seen on November 20, 2020. She is described as Hispanic, standing 5' 2" tall and weighing about 180 lbs. She has black hair with blue tips and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Carreno’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2020-00161443.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database