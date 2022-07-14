MISSING: Krystyna Carreno, 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old that has been missing for almost two years.

Krystyna Carreno was last seen on November 20, 2020. She is described as Hispanic, standing 5' 2" tall and weighing about 180 lbs. She has black hair with blue tips and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Carreno’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2020-00161443.