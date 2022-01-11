MISSING: Kylie Leann Alvarado, 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s assistance in finding a runaway at-risk 13-year-old.

Kylie Leann Alvarado was last seen on Jan. 10 in the 2000 block of third street.

Alvarado is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. Alvarado is described as a 13-year-old Hispanic female standing 5’4” and weighing about 98 pounds. She has black hair that was possibly cut short and dyed purple. She was last seen wearing a light colored jacket, black skinny jeans, with black and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.