Watch
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Kylie Leann Alvarado, 13

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BPD
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s assistance in finding a runaway at-risk 13-year-old.
MISSING: Kylie Leann Alvarado, 13
Posted at 7:26 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 22:26:00-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s assistance in finding a runaway at-risk 13-year-old.

Kylie Leann Alvarado was last seen on Jan. 10 in the 2000 block of third street.

Alvarado is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. Alvarado is described as a 13-year-old Hispanic female standing 5’4” and weighing about 98 pounds. She has black hair that was possibly cut short and dyed purple. She was last seen wearing a light colored jacket, black skinny jeans, with black and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database