Watch
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Lanaya Rayelle Laws, 15

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Canva
MISSING: Lanaya Rayelle Laws, 15
MISSING: Lanaya Rayelle Laws, 15
Posted at 7:23 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 22:23:06-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding missing child, Lanaya Rayelle Laws.

Laws was last seen on Jan. 19 in 500 block of H Street. This is Laws first time with a reported a runaway and therefore is considered at risk.

Laws is described as a Black 15-year-old girl, standing 4’3”, 130 pounds, black and brown shoulder length curly hair, brown eyes, and wearing a black tube top with light-colored floral shorts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database