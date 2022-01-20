MISSING: Lanaya Rayelle Laws, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding missing child, Lanaya Rayelle Laws.

Laws was last seen on Jan. 19 in 500 block of H Street. This is Laws first time with a reported a runaway and therefore is considered at risk.

Laws is described as a Black 15-year-old girl, standing 4’3”, 130 pounds, black and brown shoulder length curly hair, brown eyes, and wearing a black tube top with light-colored floral shorts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.