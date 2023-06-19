MISSING: Larry Tombow, 80

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding an elderly man who is considered to be "at-risk."

Larry Tombow, 80, was last seen in East Bakersfield near the 1300 block of Monterey Street around 12:15 p.m. on Fri, June 16. According to the BPD, Tombow is considered at-risk due to "medical reasons."

Tombow is described as being White. He is approximately six foot two inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes. Tombow was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Tombow's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

