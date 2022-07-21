MISSING: Levi Schmidt, 16

GLENNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing 16-year-old Levi Schmidt.

Schmidt, who also has an AKA of Ethan Barker, was last seen at about 6:45 p.m. on June 17th, 2022, walking away from a residence on White River Road in Glennville.

He is described as White, 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans, black boots, and wearing glasses.

If anyone has information regarding their Schmidt's, they are asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.