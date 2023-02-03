MISSING: Maria Ruiz, 72

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department is asking for help locating a missing elderly woman considered to be at risk.

Maria Ruiz, 72, was last seen near the 1400 block of Dover Place in Delano on Thurs, Feb 2. Ruiz is described as Italian. She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has greying black hair and brown eyes. Ruiz was last seen wearing pajama bottoms and a jacket.

Ruiz is considered at risk due to having multiple health ailments, according to the Delano Police Department. In a Facebook post, the department states that Ruiz's family "is concerned for her well-being."

Anyone with information on Reyes is asked to call the Delano Police Department at (661) 721-3377.