Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Maria Ruiz, 72

Maria Ruiz, 72
23ABC
Maria Ruiz, 72
Posted at 8:50 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 11:50:43-05

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department is asking for help locating a missing elderly woman considered to be at risk.

Maria Ruiz, 72, was last seen near the 1400 block of Dover Place in Delano on Thurs, Feb 2. Ruiz is described as Italian. She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has greying black hair and brown eyes. Ruiz was last seen wearing pajama bottoms and a jacket.

Ruiz is considered at risk due to having multiple health ailments, according to the Delano Police Department. In a Facebook post, the department states that Ruiz's family "is concerned for her well-being."

Anyone with information on Reyes is asked to call the Delano Police Department at (661) 721-3377.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database