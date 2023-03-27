MISSING: Mark Dungee Jr, 33

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for help finding a missing man who is considered at-risk.

Mark Dungee Jr, 33, was last seen at a Fastrip in California City around 9 p.m. on Fri, March 24. He is considered at risk due to having autism. According to the CCPD, Dungee "has the mental capacity of a 10 to 12-year-old."

Dungee is described as being Black. He is approximately five foot nine inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has a dreaded black mohawk, brown eyes, and a goatee. Dungee was last seen wearing a black jacket with blue jeans and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on Dungee's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

