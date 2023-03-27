Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Mark Dungee Jr, 33

Dungee is considered at risk due to having autism. According to the California City Police Department, Dungee "has the mental capacity of a 10 to 12-year-old."
MISSING: Mark Dungee Jr, 33
23ABC
MISSING: Mark Dungee Jr, 33
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 11:22:52-04

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for help finding a missing man who is considered at-risk.

Mark Dungee Jr, 33, was last seen at a Fastrip in California City around 9 p.m. on Fri, March 24. He is considered at risk due to having autism. According to the CCPD, Dungee "has the mental capacity of a 10 to 12-year-old."

Dungee is described as being Black. He is approximately five foot nine inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has a dreaded black mohawk, brown eyes, and a goatee. Dungee was last seen wearing a black jacket with blue jeans and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on Dungee's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database