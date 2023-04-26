MISSING: Mark Jaurigue, 33

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing man who is considered at-risk.

Mark Jaurigue, 33, was last seen by family members in Bakersfield on Fri, April 21. According to the KCSO, he is considered at-risk due to "mental health issues."

Jaurigue is described as being White. He is approximately six foot two inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Jaurigue has a "Jack Skellington" tattoo on his inner left arm, as well as a Bible scripture tattoo. According to the KCSO, it is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Jaurigue's whereabouts is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

