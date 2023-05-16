MISSING: Megan Soulsburg, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Megan Soulsburg was last seen at approximately 4:45 pm in the 2100 block of Chester Avenue on May 15, 2023. She is considered at-risk due to having no history of running away.

Soulsburg is described as a white female, 16 years of age, standing 5'2" and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information about Megan Soulsburg's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.