MISSING: Mykel Davis, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help locating an at-risk teen runaway.

Mykel Davis, 14, was last seen at 3 p.m. at Ridgeview High School on October 24th. He is considered at risk due to a medical condition, as well as being a first-time runaway.

Davis is described as being Black and Hispanic with slightly long black hair. He is 5 foot 8 inches and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black Vans brand shoes, and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Davis should call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.