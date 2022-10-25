Watch Now
MISSING: Mykel Davis, 14

23ABC
Posted at 6:36 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 09:36:58-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help locating an at-risk teen runaway.

Mykel Davis, 14, was last seen at 3 p.m. at Ridgeview High School on October 24th. He is considered at risk due to a medical condition, as well as being a first-time runaway.

Davis is described as being Black and Hispanic with slightly long black hair. He is 5 foot 8 inches and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black Vans brand shoes, and a black sweatshirt.

Mykel Davis

Anyone with information on Davis should call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

