MISSING: Natalia Velazquez, 15

Posted at 9:12 AM, May 20, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen.

Natalia Velazquez was last seen on May 19th at about 9:45 p.m. in the area of the 1200 block of 38th Street.

Velazquez is described as a Hispanic female, 15 years of age, standing 5’1” tall and weighing about 100 pounds. Velazquez has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

Velazquez is considered at-risk because she has no history of running away.

Anyone with information regarding Velazquez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

