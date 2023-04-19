MISSING: Nicholas Gutierrez, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Nicholas Gutierrez, 15, was last seen on April 17 at around 9:15 pm in the 2700 block of Villalovos Court in Bakersfield. He is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway.

Gutierrez is described as a Hispanic male, age 15, standing 5'8" tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black jeans, and gray shoes. He also has a tattoo of the letter D on the left side of his face.

Anyone with information regarding Gutierrez' whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.