(KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help locate a missing adult woman last seen on March 12.

According to KCSO, 28-year-old Laura Jeneth Rodriguez is considered at-risk due to mental health issues. She is Hispanic and has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

KCSO said Rodriguez was last seen wearing a red pajama shirt and white pajama bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.