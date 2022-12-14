MISSING: Raquel Marquez, 36

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Raquel Marquez was last seen on Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 8th Street. She is considered at risk due to diminished mental capacity.

Marquez is described as a 36-year-old Hispanic woman standing 5’ 6” and weighing about 200 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark blue or black sweater with black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Marquez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.