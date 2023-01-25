MISSING: Ray Zacharie Villa, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing teenager that is considered at-risk.

Ray Zacharie Villa, 15, was last seen near the 2300 block of Bank Street on Mon, Jan 23. He is described as being Hispanic, with black curly hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs around 80 pounds. It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Villa is considered at-risk due to having no history of running away.

Anyone with information on Villa's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.