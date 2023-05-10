Watch Now
MISSING: Raymond Leivas, 63

The family of Raymond Leivas, last seen on his way to go fishing in Kernville on April 30, is asking for help to find him.
Posted at 7:00 PM, May 09, 2023
KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The family of Raymond Leivas is asking for help in locating him.

Leivas, 63, was last seen on April 30 in Kernville. He was driving his grey 1973 Ford van to go fishing, and intended to enter from the Weldon side.

raymond leivas' van

According to family members, Leivas' van was pulled out of the water near Kernville on Friday, May 5, but no one was inside.

Leivas is described as a 63-year-old white male standing 5'10" and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He has silver hair.

Leivas' family asks anyone who thinks they've seen Raymond to call them at 559-804-1933.

