MISSING: Rena Collier, 47

Posted at 10:41 AM, Apr 11, 2022
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding a missing at-risk woman. Rena Collier last spoke to her family on Oct. 1st, 2021.

Collier is described as a 47-year-old Black woman, 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tear drop tattoo under her left eye and a nose piercing.

If anyone has information regarding Collier’s whereabouts, they should call Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

