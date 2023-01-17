MISSING: Ronald Perry, 76

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing 76-year-old man that is considered at risk.

Ronald Perry, 76, was last heard from on Wed, Jan 11. He is believed to be in Bakersfield or in the Los Angeles area. Perry is described as being Native American. He is 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. Perry has gray hair and brown eyes. He is considered at-risk due to a medical condition and his age

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.