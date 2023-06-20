MISSING: Roque Vargas, 27

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing man.

Roque Vargas was last seen around 1:30 pm in the 2600 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue on June 19, 2023. According to a BPD press release, Vargas is considered at-risk due to a mental condition.

Vargas is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic male standing 5'7" and weighing approximately 155 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding Roque Vargas' whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.