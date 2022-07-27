MISSING: Roxanna Jones, 16; Jada Jones, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding two missing at-risk runaway teens, Roxanna Jones and Jada Jones.

Both are considered at-risk due to no previous history of running away, said BPD.

Roxana was last seen shortly before 7 p.m. July 23rd, 2022, in the 12000 block of Rambler Ave. She is described as a 16-year-old Black/White girl, 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with long curly black hair, and brown eyes.

Roxana was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green camo pants, and was carrying a blue duffel bag and pink backpack.

Jada was last seen shortly after 1 p.m. on July 24th, 2022, in the 12100 block of Rambler Avenue. She is described as a 15-year-old Black/White girl, 5-foot-2 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown/purple hair, and brown eyes.

Jada was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white shorts.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.