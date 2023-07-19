MISSING: Ruben Henry Behill, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an at-risk missing teenager.

Ruben Henry Behill was last seen in the 6000 block of Hill Dale Plaza in Bakersfield on July 18. Behill is considered at-risk due to having no history of running away.

Behill is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic male standing 5'5" and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and wears prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and blue, orange, and white sandals. He was also carrying a black and white Vans brand backpack.

Anyone with information on Ruben Henry Behill's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.