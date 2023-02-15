MISSING: Sartaj Singh, 32

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing man who is considered to be at risk.

Sartaj Singh, 32, was last seen in East Bakersfield near the 1700 block of Mount Vernon Avenue on Fri, Feb 10. He is described as Indian. He has brown eyes and brown hair, as well as a full beard. He is approximately 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 160 pounds. Singh was last seen wearing a blue North Face sweatshirt with grey pants.

According to the BPD, Singh is considered at risk due to medical concerns.

Anyone with information on Singh's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.