Missing: Savannah Torres, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing at-risk Bakersfield girl.

Savannah Torres was last seen on April 1st at around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Columbus Street. She is a 14-year-old Hispanic girl standing 5' 1" tall and weighing about 180 lbs. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Torres was last seen wearing a green tank-top, a black sweatshirt with the “COOKIES” logo on the front, and maroon sweatpants.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.