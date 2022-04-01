MISSING: Elias Espinoza, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding the missing 14-year-old Elias Espinoza.

Espinoza was last seen on April 1, 2022, at midnight on Water Street. He is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic boy standing 5' 8" tall and weighing 130 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

If anyone has info regarding Elias’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.