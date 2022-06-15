MISSING: Shamsher Loyal, 61

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing person at risk due to a medical condition.

Shamsher Loyal was last seen in the 3200 Block of McKee Road walking eastbound on June 14th at approximately 10:30 a.m. The 61-year-old is described as an Indian man standing 6’ 2” tall and weighing about 230 lbs. Loyal has grey hair, and black eyes and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, and gray pajama pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111