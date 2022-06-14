MISSING: Sherri-Ann Wolfe, 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Sherri-Ann Wolfe was last seen on June 13th at approximately 2 p.m., in the 3200 block of Sierra Meadows Drive. Wolfe is considered at risk due to a medical condition and no prior history of running away.

Wolfe is described as a white female standing 5’1” tall, and weighing about 155 pounds. Wolfe has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue denim shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Wolfe’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.