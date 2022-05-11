MISSING: Skylar Richardson, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities are asking for the community's help in locating a missing Bakersfield teen.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 15-year-old Skylar Richardson was last seen on May 4th at around 7 a,m, in the 3000 block of Chester Avenue. Richardson is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Richardson is described as a Black female standing 5’7” tall, and weighing about 137 pounds. Richardson has black braided hair, and brown eyes. Richardson was last seen wearing a grey hooded “REBELS” sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Richardson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.