MISSING: Taryn Tollison, 17

Kern County Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 2:07 PM, Apr 29, 2022
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help finding missing 17-year-old Taryn Tollison. Tollison was last seen April 11th, 2022, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a green “X,” and blue jeans.

Tollison is described as a white 17-year-old, 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds with black hair, and green eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Tollison’s whereabouts, they should call Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040. Reference case 2022-00042044.

