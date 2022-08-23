Watch Now
MISSING: Thomas Malik Williams, 14

23ABC News
Posted at 9:11 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 12:11:00-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teen.

Thomas Malik Williams was last seen on August 22nd at 9:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Clearwater Drive. He is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away and his age.

The 14-year-old is described as a Black male standing 5’02” and weighing about 100 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black/white hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and white sandals.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

