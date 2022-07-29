MISSING: Tyler Shields, 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man.

Tyler Shields was last seen on July 28th in the area of South H Street and Fairview Road. Shields is considered at risk due to a mental condition.

Shields is described as 29-year-old, standing 6’ 0" tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red shirt, gray sweat pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.