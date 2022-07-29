Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Tyler Shields, 29

MISSING: Tyler Shields, 29
23ABC News
Tyler Shields was last seen on July 28th in the area of South H Street and Fairview Road. Shields is considered at risk due to a mental condition.
MISSING: Tyler Shields, 29
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 13:37:18-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man.

Tyler Shields was last seen on July 28th in the area of South H Street and Fairview Road. Shields is considered at risk due to a mental condition.

Shields is described as 29-year-old, standing 6’ 0" tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red shirt, gray sweat pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database