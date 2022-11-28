MISSING: Ulysses Carr, 86

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing elderly man who is considered at risk.

Ulysses Carr, 86, was last seen near the 3500 block of West Muscat Avenue in Fresno at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 25th. Carr is described as being Black, standing at 5 foot 6 inches and weighing 160 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans with grey Crocs shoes. According to Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies, Carr is considered at risk because he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

In an update provided by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department, Carr's dog had returned home without him around 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 26th. According to them, it is a possibility that a person gave Carr a ride, not realizing he was a missing person. They are asking anyone who may have done so to step forward.

Anyone with information on Carr's whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center at (559) 600-3111.