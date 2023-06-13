MISSING: Whitney Stricklind, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway teen who is considered to be at-risk.

Whitney Stricklind, 16, was last seen in Southeast Bakersfield near the 1100 block of Guerrero Avenue around 8 p.m. on Wed, June 7. According to the BPD, she is considered to be at-risk due to having "no prior history of running away."

Stricklind is described as being White. She is approximately five feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has orange hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing, according to the BPD.

Anyone with information on Stricklind's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

