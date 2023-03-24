Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: William Bronner, 15

William Bronner was last seen on March 17, 2023 at 7:40 a.m., near the intersection of Planz Road and Leonard Street.
Missing William Bronner
23ABC News/Bakersfield Police Department
Missing William Bronner
Posted at 8:39 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 11:39:40-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

William Bronner was last seen on March 17, 2023 at 7:40 a.m., near the intersection of Planz Road and Leonard Street.

Bronner is described as a Black male standing 5’ 6” tall and weighing about 100 pounds. Bonner has black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black/white hat, black hooded sweatshirt, blue denim shorts, and black/white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Bronner’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database