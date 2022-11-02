Watch Now
MISSING: William Casteen, 68

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public's help in locating at-risk missing adult William Casteen, 68.
Posted at 8:13 PM, Nov 01, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk missing adult.

William Casteen was last seen on October 31 in the 6300 block of Barcelona Drive in Bakersfield. Casteen is considered at-risk due to mental health conditions.

William Casteen is a 68-year-old white male standing 5’10” tall and weighing approximately 230 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts, but it is unknown what color they were.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of William Casteen is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

