Child's death in Wasco considered 'suspicious' by KCSO

WASCO, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a "suspicious" child death.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies showed up to a home on Filburn and D Streets in Wasco the morning of Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

Deputies found a one-year-old child not breathing. After deputies attempted to revive the child, medical staff showed up to try to save the child.

The child was pronounced dead a short time later.

After further investigation, a three year old and a seven year old were taken into protective custody. No arrests have been made.