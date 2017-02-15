Child's death in Wasco considered 'suspicious' by KCSO

Eric Galvan
9:49 AM, Feb 15, 2017
WASCO, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a "suspicious" child death. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies showed up to a home on Filburn and D Streets in Wasco the morning of Tuesday, February 14, 2017. 

Deputies found a one-year-old child not breathing. After deputies attempted to revive the child, medical staff showed up to try to save the child. 

The child was pronounced dead a short time later. 

After further investigation, a three year old and a seven year old were taken into protective custody. No arrests have been made. 

