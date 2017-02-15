Child's death in Wasco considered 'suspicious' by KCSO

Haze
WASCO, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a "suspicious" child death.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies showed up to a home on Filburn and D Streets in Wasco the morning of Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Deputies found a one-year-old child not breathing. After deputies attempted to revive the child, medical staff showed up to try to save the child.
The child was pronounced dead a short time later.
After further investigation, a three year old and a seven year old were taken into protective custody. No arrests have been made.
