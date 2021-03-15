23ABC Senior Food Drive

Under the guidelines established by the USDA a Food Desert is a town where residents with or without transportation must travel half a mile or more to the nearest market offering fresh, unprocessed food. Parts of Kern County fall under those guidelines.

Now a vulnerable part of our population that is affected by this is our senior citizen population. On top of that the pandemic has made it harder for our 65+ population to get to the grocery store.

23ABC wants to give Kern County residents an opportunity to help by collecting food items that will go towards seniors who already use Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) Food Pantry services (see additional information below). On March 25th starting at 4:30 a.m., 23ABC will hold an all-day Food Drive as part of our 23ABC GIVES campaign.

You can also make a cash donation on the CAPK website.

Food Drop Off Locations:

Tehachapi City Hall, 115 S Robinson St, Tehachapi

Lake Buena Vista Concessions, 13115 Iron Bark Rd, Taft

Select Countryside Convenience and Gas Station Locations:



4700 Coffee Road, Bakersfield

8139 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Bakersfield

1631 Comanche Drive, Bakersfield

31110 7th Standard Road, Bakersfield

9741 S Enos Lane, Bakersfield

5848 Comanche Drive, Bakersfield

21959 Hwy 46, Lost Hills

Select Taco Bell Locations:



330 Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin

100 W Lerdo Hwy, Shafter

5812 Comanche Drive, Bakersfield

51 W Sherwood Ave, McFarland

1121 Kern Street, Taft

Select Subway Locations:



352 Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin

10318 Main St Suite B, Lamont

Suggested Donation Items for 23ABC GIVES: Senior Food Drive:

