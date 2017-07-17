Backpack drive held at Haggin Oak's farmer's market

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Sunday morning the Haggin Oaks farmer's market was held, same as every Sunday morning.

However, this particular Sunday the farmer's market had two purposes. Apple Core Project Inc., created through the farmer's market, was encouraging people to donate backpacks and school supplies. The donations would benefit the children that are living in the hotels on Union Avenue. People making donations could give their donations to their favorite vendor or drop things off at the Hen's Roost booth.

"When you meet children who have zero and they are just glowing, you wanna give them that extra ummph to just keep going," the president of Apple Core Inc., Jaclyn Allen, said. Allen had read an article detailing how teachers pay out of their own pocket for necessary school supplies. And when it comes to children who don't have much, this reason leaves them even farther behind.

Every year Apple Core Inc. tries to get the community involved in helping with different causes. And this year they are starting their community involvement even earlier in the hopes of getting more interaction. Allen said she hopes to not utilize what is left over at the end of the day at the farmer's market, but also hopes to do some good and raise awareness about other things going on.

For Allen, helping people is what she loves to do. "It makes me get up in the morning. Truly. If I can make people happy then I'm doing my job," said Allen. There is still time to donate backpacks and school supplies. Apple Core Inc. will still be collecting next week at the farmer's market or at the Hen's Roost location anytime.