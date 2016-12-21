Bakersfield police officer shoots at man with loaded rifle, no shots fired by suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Dec. 20, 2016, 5:00 p.m.): The suspect shot was identified as 29-year-old Jose Vaca of Bakersfield. After he is released from the hospital he will be booked in the Kern County Jail on charges of illegal firearm possession and gang participation.

The rifle in Vaca's possession was an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle.

The passenger in the suspect vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Rogelio Machuca. He was booked on a charge of resisting arrest.

=======================================

UPDATE (Dec. 20, 2016, 10:06 a.m.): According to Sergeant Gary Carruesco, it is still unclear how many rounds were fired, how many times the suspect was hit or the caliber of the gun.

No shots were fired by the suspect.

=======================================

One person has been hospitalized after they were shot by Bakersfield Police late Monday night.

According to Bakersfield Police, officers pulled over a car just after 11:30 Monday night in the area of Oswell and Niles streets.

The driver of the car got out and had a loaded rifle in his hands. The officer, who was the passenger in the patrol car, fired several shots, hitting the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries and is expected to survive.

A second person in the car was taken into custody.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

The officer who fired the shots will be placed on administrative leave.