BPD searching for man suspected of entering a woman's room while she was asleep

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man suspected of entering a woman's room while she was asleep in southwest Bakersfield.

According to BPD, the victim reported on Sunday that she was in bed alone at her home on Brookside Drive when she woke up to find a man inside her room. The man then reportedly ran away after the victim woke up.

The man is described as a black male, 20-25 years old, approximately 5'10" and 130 pounds with short black hair. He was wearing jeans, a dark grey short sleeve t-shirt with two white stripes on the sleeves, and the number 28 on the chest.

A composite image of the man can be seen at the top of this article. If you have any information, call Detective Andrew Tipton at 661-326-3876 or BPD at 661-327-7111.