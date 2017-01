The internationally known soul singer Brenton Wood will be performing with his live band on February 17 at Temblor Brewing Company in Bakersfield.

Opening for Brenton will be Steve Salas, the co-founder and former lead singer of the 80’s super group Tierra, who came to fame in 1981 with their hit song “Together”.

Pegged as a 'love affair concert to remember', the show begins at 7 p.m. at Temblor Brewing Company on February 17.

Tickets are available online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -