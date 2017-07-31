Cal City investigates disappearence of missing man

Fair
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - The California City Police Department is continuing their investigation into the disappearence of 52-year-old Phillip Hammond.
Hammond was last seen on July 4th in California City.
He was believed to be in a 1995 maroon colored Cadillac, but police found the vehicle in a remote area of California City. Crews are now searching the area by ground and air.
