Cal City investigates disappearence of missing man

8:59 AM, Jul 31, 2017
police | california city | cadillac | missing person | cal city
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - The California City Police Department is continuing their investigation into the disappearence of 52-year-old Phillip Hammond.

Hammond was last seen on July 4th in California City.

He was believed to be in a 1995 maroon colored Cadillac, but police found the vehicle in a remote area of California City. Crews are now searching the area by ground and air. 

 

Local News