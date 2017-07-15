California City Police investigating shooting

Fair
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - The California City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Cal City Blvd. & Kenniston St.
Officials sent out the alert just after 9 p.m. Friday night.
Traffic was diverted in the area.
Police have not released information about whether or not anyone was injured or if there was suspect information.
We'll update this story as we learn more details.
