Condors release 2017-18 schedule; opener set for Oct. 6

The Bakersfield Condors will soon be hitting the ice as the new season is set to begin Oct. 6 in Stockton.

On Tuesday the team released its upcoming 2017-18 schedule, laying out who the team will play, when they'll play at home at Rabobank Arena and when special giveaways will be held.

The Condors will play 68 games total, with 34 games at home and 34 on the road.

The first game of the season is Oct. 6 at Stockton with the first home game set for Oct. 12 against San Antonio.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss is set for Nov. 25 against San Antonio.

To check out the team's full schedule just head over the Condors website.