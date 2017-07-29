Driver has medical episode, crashes into McDonald on Hwy 99 and Merle Haggard

None
HI: 105°
LO: 76°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is responding for reports of a vehicle into a building.
It happened just before 1:00 p.m. at the McDonalds on Merle Haggard Drive near Highway 99.
Initial reports are that a driver was in the drive-thru when they suffered a medical episode and crashed into the building.
23ABC has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
The California Highway Patrol is responding for reports of a vehicle into a building.
Viewer pictures show a house fire in southwest Bakersfield.
A family is displaced after an apartment fire in East Bakersfield.
A prayer circle is planned for a Bakersfield baby born with a rare heart defect for Friday at Riverwalk Park at 6 p.m.