Driver has medical episode, crashes into McDonald on Hwy 99 and Merle Haggard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is responding for reports of a vehicle into a building.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m. at the McDonalds on Merle Haggard Drive near Highway 99.

Initial reports are that a driver was in the drive-thru when they suffered a medical episode and crashed into the building.

