Driver has medical episode, crashes into McDonald on Hwy 99 and Merle Haggard

1:09 PM, Jul 29, 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is responding for reports of a vehicle into a building.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m. at the McDonalds on Merle Haggard Drive near Highway 99. 

Initial reports are that a driver was in the drive-thru when they suffered a medical episode and crashed into the building. 

23ABC has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News