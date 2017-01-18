Due to recent rain, water levels at Lake Isabella up 20 percent in the last year

The rain has been great for Lake Isabella with water levels going up 20 percent in the most recent weeks.

At this time last year, there was only a little more than 32,000 acre feet of water and today, January 18, 2017, the California Department of Water is reporting there are now 189,000 acre feet of water.

Overall, the reservoir holds 560,000 acre feet - and there's more rain on the way.

According to Mark Mulkay, the general manager of the Kern Delta Water District, any inflow is good for the lake and they're welcoming all this rain.

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. -