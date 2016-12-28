East Hills Mall sale, new project in the works

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Escrow has closed on the sale of the East Hills Mall, as plans are in place to develop a new project in its place, sources confirmed Tuesday.

Local developers Craig and Grant Carver of C & C Properties, Inc. and Chris Hayden and Mark Shuman of MarkChris Investments announced escrow was closed Friday on the mall in Northeast Bakersfield, Craig Carver confirmed with 23ABC News.

The new owners tell 23ABC News they're going to announce their new plans for the mall sometime in the next few months.

The 414,000 square-foot center, built in 1988, filed for bankruptcy in 2009 and is now home to a limited number of stores.