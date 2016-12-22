Erskine Fire cause to be revealed Thursday, according to Kern County Fire Department

Zuriel Loving
12:22 PM, Dec 21, 2016
7:04 PM, Dec 21, 2016

Residents preach defensible space.

KERO

Erskine Fire victims return to school

KERO
Kern County Fire Chief Brian Marshall will host a press conference tomorrow, Thursday, December 22 to reveal the cause of the Erskine Fire and related investigation.

The Erksine Fire caused devastation across Kern County earlier this year, killing two people and burning over 48,000 acres.

