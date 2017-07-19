Evacuation orders have been set for parts of Mariposa County due to fire

Evacuation orders are in effect for parts of Mariposa County due to the Detwiler Fire.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the fire was seven percent contained, reaching over 45,000 acres in size. 2,208 firefighters are at the scene.

Eight buildings were destroyed and an additional building had damage. According to California Fire, 1,500 other buildings were in danger.

To check exact locations for evacuation and warnings go to the California Fire website.