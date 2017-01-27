Kern High School District students participate in "18-hour film project"
10:45 PM, Jan 26, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Several local teens participated in an “18-hour film project” at Maya Cinemas in Downtown Bakersfield Thursday.
Students from the Kern High School District were given 18 hours to make a complete film. They were broken in to teams and each assigned a character, film genre, prop, and a line of dialogue that must appear in their film.
A red carpet style premiere was held for the finished projects and cash prizes were awarded.
The project’s mission was to inspire students to pursue their film-making dreams.