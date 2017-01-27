Kern High School District students participate in "18-hour film project"

10:45 PM, Jan 26, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Several local teens participated in an “18-hour film project” at Maya Cinemas in Downtown Bakersfield Thursday.

Students from the Kern High School District were given 18 hours to make a complete film. They were broken in to teams and each assigned a character, film genre, prop, and a line of dialogue that must appear in their film.

A red carpet style premiere was held for the finished projects and cash prizes were awarded.

The project’s mission was to inspire students to pursue their film-making dreams.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News